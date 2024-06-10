AL won’t spare anyone involved in corruption

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said AL will not spare anyone regardless of party affiliations for involvement in corruption.

He said this at a joint meeting of the party at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has saved the country from the reign of looting that was created during the BNP regime... No one will get away with looting now. BNP does not dare to punish its own people," he said.

"We must hold peace rallies to protect the lives and properties of people against the culture of arson terrorism introduced by BNP. You have to resist it. You have to be ready on the streets," he told party leaders.