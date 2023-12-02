‘AL will claim victory by staging drama’

Says speakers

Awami League is trying to manipulate the upcoming national election and suppress human and workers' rights, said political and RMG workers' leaders yesterday.

They were addressing a protest rally organised by Sammilita Sramik Parishad in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "We know that people will not go to vote. However, they [AL] will stage a drama after the evening [on the election day] and claim victory.

"I would urge the garment workers to continue the movement for their rights... In the end, we will prevail," he said.

"Bureaucrats who resigned just two days ago are now seeking nominations. The prime minister is also signing nomination papers for her party members from her office. Is the Prime Minister's Office a political office?" he asked.

Nazrul Islam Khan, a standing committee member of BNP, said, "The workers were accused of torching the factories. Those who wanted to undermine the workers' movement and sought to inflict harm upon them did just that. The real criminals are never brought to justice."

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said, "The US announced its new Labor Rights Code. They stated that if a one-sided election is held and human and workers' rights are curtailed, they can impose new restrictions on our garment industry. This government is jeopardising our international market to stay in power without votes."

Nurul Haque Nur, president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad; and AAM Foyez Hossain, chief coordinator of Sammilita Sramik Parishad, among others, spoke at the rally.