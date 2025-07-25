‘AL using Milestone tragedy to regroup’

Hasnat tells B’baria rally

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), yesterday said the "fascist" Awami League is attempting to reorganise itself by capitalising on the recent Milestone School tragedy.

He called for unity among democratic forces to resist the move.

"We thought fascism had fallen. But the Awami League is now regrouping by exploiting the unfortunate incident at Milestone School," he told a rally at the Paurashabha Mukta Mancha in Brahmanbaria around 1:00pm.

The rally was part of NCP's ongoing campaign titled "July March to Rebuild the Nation".

Calling for a broad coalition against authoritarianism, Hasnat said, "[I urge all anti-fascist political forces to unite against the Awami League in the interest of democracy and national welfare. The reforms we proposed must be implemented immediately to ensure a credible election. Before that, visible justice and structural reforms must be ensured.]"

Referring to the training jet crash at Milestone School, which has reportedly claimed 34 lives -- most of them children -- he said, "In this country, if you go out, you risk dying under a bus; if you go to a hospital, you may die from lack of treatment; you could die in a plane crash or ferry disaster -- this state has never guaranteed a natural death. We demand the right to die naturally."

He also criticised Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, calling her "unqualified" and accusing her of turning the system into a "textbook case of mismanagement".

Hasnat said the July uprising would only be meaningful with the introduction of quality education, an impartial electoral system, and a just state.

"If we stay united, we will make history. We will rise above tyranny and establish justice and equal rights for all—a fair and equitable Bangladesh."

Speaking at the rally, NCP Convenor Nahid Islam reaffirmed the party's commitment to reforms, justice, and a new constitution.

"Many political parties are now supporting reforms, even stepping beyond official positions. We will push for the July Charter and Declaration to be completed by August 5."

He lauded Brahmanbaria's role in anti-fascist movements.

"People from this district have shed blood for justice. While Titas gas fuels homes across Dhaka and Mymensingh, Brahmanbaria remains deprived of its own resources. We reject such discriminatory development. True development must be inclusive and nationwide."

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain warned the party would return to the streets if the hopes and sacrifices of the July movement are betrayed. "The institutions of this country must be reformed. For 50 years, they've been politicised through partisan control."

The party's Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Senior Joint Convener Samantha Sharmin, among others, were also present.

Ahead of the rally, attended by both central and local leaders, the NCP met with families of those killed or injured in the July uprising at the local Circuit House.

Following the rally at Brahmanbaria, the NCP delegation left for Habiganj district.

They reached the Habiganj Circuit House around 3:30pm and met family members of the July uprising martyrs from the district.

Around 5:30pm, NCP leaders began a march from the circuit house to Saifur Rahman Town Hall, where they held another rally.

Addressing the crowd, Nahid said, "The fight we started against Mujibism and fascism is not over. We have not yet achieved the new Bangladesh we envisioned. Therefore, our struggle will continue.

"We want human rights to be established in Bangladesh. There will be no extrajudicial killings. And we must all stand united against extortion."

He also strongly protested border killings.