AL is the strongest party in Bangladesh

Says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her party -- Awami League is the strongest, largest and the most credible political party in the country now.

Hasina, also the AL president, made the remark when her party leaders and activists came to Gono Bhaban to greet her on her Homecoming Day.

Recalling her election as the president of AL in her absence before her return to home on May 17, 1981, the PM said she had no experience to lead a big party like AL at that time. It was definitely a big responsibility for her to lead AL, she added.

She said the party has overcome conspiracies on many occasions.

Recollecting the day she had returned home ending six years of forced exile, the AL president said she had been welcomed by hundreds of thousands of people defying the storm and rain on that day.

She said when she returned to Bangladesh in1981, the country was then run by war criminals and the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members.

The prime minister said she returned to the country despite knowing she might have been killed as she had trust in the countrymen and leaders and activists of AL.

She said now her government has been able to implement at least to some extent the desire and the spirit with which Bangabandhu made the country independent.

Earlier in the morning, AL leaders and activists led by its General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader greeted their party chief with flowers at Gono Bhaban, marking her 44th homecoming Day.