AL supporters, activists plan to observe the Mourning Day

Grassroots activists and supporters of the Awami League are planning to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day this Thursday across the country.

Mostly former Chhatra League leaders and a section of party grassroots have already taken the initiative to pay tribute to Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi 32, which was attacked and set on fire immediately after the fall of the AL government on August 5, according to sources.

Since Sheikh Hasina left for India, the AL has been in disarray.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has already urged countrymen to pay their tributes peacefully to Bangabandhu on August 15.

AL activists and supporters in the capital have been instructed to gather at Dhanmondi 32, while others are asked to observe the day in their own areas.

Organisers are using social media to circulate leaflets in this regard.