AL staying in power by appeasing regional powers

Alleges Gayeshwar

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday said the Sheikh Hasina-led government is staying in power with support from India, China, and Russia, which they secured by providing them with "illegal economic and geopolitical" benefits.

"Bangladesh is now disconnected from the democratic world under this regime," he said at a press conference organised by BNP standing committee at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

The BNP leader said the party aims to restore democracy in Bangladesh.

"With public uprisings on the streets, democracy will soon be restored under BNP's leadership," he said.

Gayeshwar alleged that the current unelected government has deprived every individual, family, and institution in the country of their rights, freedom, and dignity.

He questioned if any other party is surviving despite facing fabricated cases against over 50 lakh leaders-activists like BNP.

The BNP leader also termed BNP's decision to boycott the January 7 national elections with 62 parties "right and logical".