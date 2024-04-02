AL shows expenditure of Tk 2.76cr

The ruling Awami League spent Tk 2.76 crore in the 12th national election, as stated in their expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission.

After submitting the report, HN Ashikur, the party treasurer, told the media that the expenditure was Tk 1.5 crore in the 11th national election.

A delegation of AL, led by its presidium member Kazi Zafarullah submitted the report to the EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam at the EC office in the capital's Agargaon.

"The total expense of Awami League for the polls stands at Tk 2,76,78,120. Candidates usually spend from their own funds, which is why the party's expenditure is relatively low," said HN Ashikur Rahman.

There is a provision for submitting the party's expenditure report within 90 days after the polls, detailing how much the party candidates can spend from the declaration of the election schedule to the end of the election.

The provision says if any party has over 200 candidates, it can spend a maximum of Tk 4.5 crore. Similarly, parties with over 100 but fewer than 200 candidates can spend Tk 3 crore in the election.