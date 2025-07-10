AL should be punished as a party: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visits a party leader undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Photo: BNP Media Cell

The Awami League must be brought to justice as its chief, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is solely responsible for the killings of thousands of people, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

"We always believe that political parties that support fascism -- especially the Awami League, which has done so -- every one of its members must be punished," he told reporters after visiting two BNP chairperson's advisers undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon.

They should be brought under the law and held accountable.

"Sheikh Hasina, the head of the Awami League, is, in my opinion, personally responsible for the killings of thousands of people. Legal proceedings against her have already begun. We are hopeful that she, along with others involved in the mass killings, will be brought to justice."

The country must be saved through the united efforts of all and it is the responsibility of every political party to put the country on the right track.

"The sooner it can be placed on this track, the better."

Fakhrul urged those who believe polls are unnecessary to reconsider their viewpoint.

"Polls are necessary for the people. We need an elected government, one that has a connection with the people. That's why we are taking part in the reforms. We were the ones who demanded each of these reforms. So, there is no contradiction between reforms and elections... the two will proceed together."