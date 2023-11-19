AL sells 1,074 nominations for Tk 5.37cr

The Awami League yesterday formally embarked on its journey ahead of the upcoming 12th national election by starting to sell the party's nomination forms among aspirants.

AL President Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the selling of nomination forms at party headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue at 10:30am by collecting the first form for herself for Gopalganj-3 constituency, comprising Tungipara and Kotalipara upazilas.

On the first day, a total 1,074 nomination forms were sold among the aspirants at Tk 50,000 each, generating a total of Tk 5.37 crore.

Of those, 1,060 nomination forms were sold in-person and 14 were sold online, according to party sources.

The highest number of nomination forms were sold for the Dhaka division.

As many as 214 people bought AL's nomination forms for Dhaka division, while 201 for Chattogram division, the second highest figure.

Also, 55 forms were sold for Sylhet, 105 for Mymensingh, 75 for Barishal, 125 for Khulna, 109 for Rangpur, and 176 for Rajshahi divisions.

The party will sell its nomination forms till November 21.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, Bangladesh ace cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Prime Minister's adviser for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, education minister Dipu Moni, among others, were significant persons who bought nomination papers.

Shakib Al Hasan collected AL nomination forms through his personal assistant for three constituencies -- Magura 1, Magura 2, and Dhaka 10.

Besides, two former police officials collected the forms. They are: Abdul Kahar Akand, who was the investigation officer (IO) in the Bangabandhu murder case, for a constituency of Kishoreganj; and AKM Shahidul Haque, former IGP, for a constituency of Shariatpur.

Police personnel grappled to maintain order at the AL headquarters as the venue was filled with aspirants and their supporters, despite the party's instruction for aspirants to come to the office personally or send their representatives for collecting forms without making any gathering.

Besides, the party introduced online collection and submission of its nomination forms aiming to ease the process.

However, both measures for avoiding overcrowding at the party office fell flat.