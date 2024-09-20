AL presidium member Zafarullah held in Gulshan

Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah was arrested in Gulshan area early yesterday.

He fell ill after he was arrested, but he is well now, police said.

A team of police arrested him in a murder case filed with Paltan Police Station, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Zafarullah fell ill after he was taken to the DB office. He was later taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Several cases were filed against Zafrullah after Sheikh Hasina fled on August 5.