‘AL in power to secure foreign lord’s interests’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged that India has been continuously making efforts to keep Bangladesh under its control instead of resolving the water-sharing issues of common transborder rivers.

Speaking at a discussion on Farakka Long March Day, he criticised the Awami League government for its failure to resolve the water problem with India.

The current regime has been in power solely to secure interests of its foreign lord, he said.

"The root cause of this failure lies in the fact that this is completely a subservient regime. It has consistently failed to take a stand in favour of the people's interests, as they are extremely feeble in dealing with India," he added.

Bhasani Anusari Parishad arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club.