AL pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

On the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, Gopalganj District Awami League (AL), on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, today paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Gopalganj District Awami League (AL) led by its President Mahbub Ali Khan paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.

Later, Tungipara upazila Awami League and other organisations paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum.

After laying the wreath, the leaders stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, they offered prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975.

A special prayer was offered seeking longevity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

District Awami League Joint General Secretary Subrata Thakur Hiltu, Office Secretary Elias Haque, Tungipara Upazila Awami League President Sheikh Abul Basar Khair, its General Secretary Md Babul Sheikh, Vice-President Sheikh Shukur Ahmed, Tungipara Municipal Awami League President Sheikh Saiful Islam, its General Secretary Md Forkan Biswas, and leaders of allied organisations, among others, were present.