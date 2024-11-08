AL passed it to stay in power for life

BNP lawyer tells HC hearing

The Awami League government passed the 15th amendment to the constitution, which scrapped the nonparty caretaker government system, to remain in state power for a long term or lifetime, BNP's lawyer Zainul Abedin told the High Court yesterday.

Being politically motivated, the then government abolished the 13th amendment, which had introduced the nonparty caretaker government system, to bring the 15th, he said.

Through this amendment, the AL government also assassinated several fundamental rights of citizens by using the judiciary, he added.

Zainul Abedin, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, made the comments while presenting arguments on behalf of BNP before the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury during the third day of hearing on the rule that questioned the constitutionality of the 15th amendment.

After concluding yesterday's proceedings, the bench fixed Sunday for further hearing.

During yesterday's hearing, Advocate Zainul Abedin also said during the hearing on the appeal in the 13th amendment case, a seven-member bench of the SC Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque heard expert opinions from eight prominent lawyers as amici curiae (friends of the court) on the constitutionality of the caretaker government system.

Seven of the eight amici curiae had placed opinions in favour of the caretaker government system before the SC bench, he said.

The apex court bench on May 10, 2011 delivered a short verdict in the case.

In the short verdict, the seven-member bench of the apex court, by a majority view, has scrapped the caretaker government system; however, it observed that the next two elections might be held under the caretaker government.

But these observations are absent in the full text of the judgement, which was released on September 16, 2012.

A judge of the same SC bench termed the exclusion of the observation in the full judgement as judicial misconduct, Advocate Zainul Abendin said.

The lawyer also prayed to the HC bench to scrap the 15th amendment of the constitution.

Advocate Farzana Sharmin Putul, who also placed arguments on behalf of BNP, told the HC that the AL government has established fascism by bringing the 15th amendment to the constitution.

Yesterday, Barrister ASM Shahriar Kabir, the lawyer for another writ petitioner, Mofazzal Hossain, who also challenged the legality of the 15th amendment, told the same HC bench that Article 7 of the Constitution, which said all powers in the republic belong to the people, has been destroyed by the 15th amendment.

Following the petition filed by Mofazzal, a freedom fighter from Naogaon, the HC on October 29 issued a rule questioning the constitutionality of the 15th amendment.