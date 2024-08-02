AL office set on fire in Habiganj, several injured in clashes

A group of miscreants set fire to the district Awami League office in Habiganj this afternoon.

The fire was set to the office on Town Hall Road in the district town during a demonstration by the anti-discrimination student movement demanding justice for the killed and wounded in recent violence and the release of those arrested during the protests.

After the arson, clashes broke out between students, the locals and law enforcers. At least 50 people were injured on both sides.

According to witnesses, hundreds of protesters brought out a procession after the Friday prayers. When the rally was crossing the district Awami League office around 3:00pm, some unidentified miscreants set it on fire.

Soon a clash broke out between the protesters and police leaving at least 50 injured, they added.

The agitators also pelted brickbats and stones at the residence of Habiganj-3 constituency Member of Parliament Abu Zahir.

This correspondent attempted to contact police officials and Awami League leaders several times for their comments but was unsuccessful.