AL observes August 15 in three districts

Awami League supporters and grassroots yesterday observed National Mourning Day, marking the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in at least three districts.

In Gopalganj, AL men offered prayers in the morning at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara.

They placed floral wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait, while several hundred partymen held a rally there.

They also vowed to bring Sheikh Hasina -- who fled the country on August 5 -- back home and demanded punishment for the perpetrators who torched the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

In Narayanganj, city corporation Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at the office of Narayanganj district unit AL in the city.

Ivy, senior vice president of the district unit AL, was accompanied by a few party leaders and activists.

In Shariatpur, Jazira upazila AL also observed the day.

The day was observed at a time when most of the AL men across the country have been on the run since the fall of Hasina on August 5.