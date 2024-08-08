AL not dead, not easy to wipe it out

Joy says in video message

Sajeeb Wazed Joy yesterday said his family cannot sit idle when Awami League activists are being persecuted.

The comments came in less than 24 hours after he said his mother Sheikh Hasina and other family members will not return to politics.

"I said my family will not do politics again. But we cannot sit idle while our leaders and activists are being persecuted," he said in a video message yesterday evening.

"To whoever is in charge of the country at the moment, I want to say that we, too, want a terrorism-free Bangladesh. To that end, we are willing to initiate dialogues with anyone, as long as they discard terrorism," he said.

"Bangladesh is going through a period of chaos. Our Awami League leaders outside the city are being murdered. The Awami League is the largest democratic political party. It is not dead. The Awami League has liberated Bangladesh. It will not be easy to wipe it out."

"A new democratic Bangladesh is not possible without the Awami League," said Joy.

"I call upon all the leaders of Awami League to stand tall, knowing that we are with you. We will do everything needed to save the country and save the Awami League. Sheikh Hasina is not dead. We have not gone anywhere."

Hours after Hasina's departure on Monday, Joy told BBC that there will be no political comeback for her. Following that Joy gave an interview to DW Bangla, stating neither his mother, nor him nor any of their family members will enter politics.

Meanwhile, AL leaders and activists in Gopalganj yesterday vowed to bring back Hasina, who resigned following a massive uprising.

They marched through Tungipara and took the oath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Mahabub Ali Khan, president of Gopalganj Awami League, administered the oath.

Speaking at the programme, GM Sahab Uddin Azam, general secretary of Gopalganj AL, said they would fight politically and continue their movement until they could bring Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana back to the country.