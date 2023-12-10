AL nomination seeker loses Tk 50 lakh to fraudsters

DB arrests 3 impersonators posing as PMO officials

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested three fraudsters who used to masquerade as senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office to embezzle money from nomination aspirants of Awami League ahead of the national election.

One of the victims is Thakurgaon district AL general secretary Dipak Kumar Roy. He lost Tk 50 lakh to these fraudsters, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said yesterday.

Dipak then filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station. The DB arrested three fraudsters in Dahka and Thakurgaon in the last two days.

They are Nurul Hakim, 31, Hasanul Islam Jisan, 22, and Harun Or Rashid, 29. The three embezzled at least Tk 80 lakh from different persons, according to DB.

On September 3, Harun called Dipak over phone and claimed that he is a deputy director of NSI and works at the PMO. He claimed that he is involved with AL's nomination process and has got several people nominated in the last elections.

The fraudster then made him talk to someone in a woman's voice, claiming to be the PM's daughter. He then demanded Tk 50 lakh to confirm his nomination.

Later, after the announcement of nomination on November 26, Dipak realised he was cheated.

Following his case, a team of DB (Cyber and Special Crime) arrested Harun from Thakurgaon.

Nurul and Jisan initially impersonated as Dhaka district social services deputy director and Savar upazila social services officer, obtaining mobile numbers of local political leaders.

After getting the phone numbers, they posed as officials from the PMO, demanding Tk 50 lakh from political leaders to confirm their nominations, said Junaed Alam Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner (Cyber and Special Crime) of DB.