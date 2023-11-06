AL nomination forms get costlier

Want to buy a nomination paper for Awami League? Get ready to pay more!

Aspiring candidates will now have to shell out Tk 20,000 more to obtain AL nomination forms.

During last election, aspiring candidates acquired nomination forms by paying a Tk 30,000 security deposit for each candidacy. However, the new policy dictates that nomination seekers will need to pay Tk 50,000 to collect AL nomination forms.

Obaidul Quader, the General Secretary of the party, made this announcement during an unscheduled meeting at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

"Selling and submission of nomination forms of Awami League will be done at the Awami League central office... Those who will collect our nominations will have to deposit Tk 50,000," said Quader. When questioned about when AL will start distributing the forms,, he responded, "We will let you know when we will start it. We have started taking preparations."

Quader also said nomination aspirants will have the option to collect and submit their nomination forms online, eliminating the necessity for physical presence in Dhaka.

This new decision aims to curb infighting among nomination-seekers during the collection and submission of nomination forms, providing relief to the party office staff who often face substantial pressure during this process.