AL needs to take permission for Dec 10 rally

Says EC; EU expert team meets election officials

Awami League will require permission from the returning officer to hold their December 10 rally to mark Human Rights Day, said Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath yesterday.

"If you hold any political rally anywhere, you have to get permission, and it has to be taken from the returning officer," Debnath said.

Dhaka city (south) unit AL announced on Saturday that it would organise a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, demanding a speedy trial of those behind arson and petrol bomb attacks.

Meanwhile, AL has already sent a letter to the returning officer yesterday seeking permission for the rally, said a press release sent by its office secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz.

Ashok said, "If there is a violation of the code of conduct, the commission will look into the matter."

He made the remarks while talking to reporters following a meeting with four election experts from the EU at the EC office.

He also said the EU team will be in Bangladesh until January 23 to monitor the election preparations and conduct.

The EU team will audit the pre-election, election-time, and post-election environments to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process, said the EC additional secretary.

The EU team has asked for information on the number of candidates contesting the elections and the number of international observers expected to monitor the polls, he said.

The EC has assured the EU team of its full cooperation and assistance in ensuring their safety and security during their stay in Bangladesh, he added.