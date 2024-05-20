Al Musabbir Sadi’s death anniversary

The 13th death anniversary of Al Musabbir Sadi, a renowned sports journalist and former general secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), will be observed today.

Sadi, also a senior member of Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA), died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 44. He left behind his wife and two children to mourn his death.

Sadi, prominently known as Pommel, worked at The Daily Star from 2004 to 2009 before joining the BFF as the first-ever paid general secretary in 2009. During his journalism career, he wrote two books on legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. All relatives and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.