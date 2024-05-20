AL MP Azim ‘traceless during India visit’

Says family

Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim of Jhenaidah-4 constituency has been "missing in India" for three days.

The three-time MP and president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League went to India on May 12 to receive medical treatment, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of Azim told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We last had contact with my father three days ago. We are very worried," she said.

"We tried every possible way to contact him but failed," Abdur Rauf, personal assistant of Azim told local journalists.

Azim's sister Taslima Khatun said, "We have informed the highest level of the government about the matter."

An official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata told The Daily Star, "A GD [general diary] relating to Anwarul Azim going missing was filed yesterday [Saturday]."

The GD was registered by one Gopal Biswas of Mandalpara Lane under Baranagar Police Station in West Bengal.

The mission has taken up the matter with the Indian authorities, the official added.

Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Abu Azif of Kaliganj Police Station said, "We have informed our senior officials about the matter."

No one filed any complaint with his station, he said.

KM Abdus Salam, senior secretary at the parliament secretariat, told The Daily Star that the MP's family had not contacted him.

Azim was wanted by Interpol in 2008 for crimes related to weapons and explosives, according to media reports.

Several cases were filed against him in Jhenidah and Chuadanga, but those were withdrawn after the AL assumed office in 2009.

Several leaders of the upazila unit AL said that after Azim became MP in 2014, he was cleared in most of the cases filed against him. He was reelected in 2018 and 2024.