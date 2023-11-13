AL men on guard

The Awami League activists were on guard in the capital yesterday, the first day of the fourth phase of the blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.

They took positions at important intersections in Dhaka, including its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue. During a visit yesterday, leaders and activists of AL and its affiliated organisations were seen taking positions in small groups there.

A stage was seen built in front of the office where a day-long cultural programme was held. Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Humayun Kabir, president and general secretary of Dhaka south unit, were present there.

While visiting Elephant Road, Bata Signal intersection, Science Lab, Shyamoli, Kalyanpur, Lalmatia, Mohammadpur, Panthapath, Mirpur, Sabujbagh, Sutrapur, Gulistan, and Sadarghat, AL men were seen stationed at almost every point.

The ruling party men alleged that BNP leaders and activists are trying to create unrest and destabilise the country with sporadic arson attacks and subversive activities.

In a bid to prevent that, AL top brass instructed them to remain watchful on the streets, they added.

The blockade will continue till 6:00am tomorrow.