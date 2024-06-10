AL made us dependent on foreign nations

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged that the Awami League government has made Bangladesh "dependent" on foreign countries by destroying its economy.

"Look at how they [govt] are selling the country for their own interests and staying in power. They have made it dependent on others. Everything is getting exposed from their statements," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said the government has completely destroyed the economy for the sake of foreigners. "They have turned a self-reliant nation into a dependent one."

About the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, he said there are no directions in the budget to address the problems being faced by people.

There is no measure in the budget to reduce inflation and taxes have been imposed on all imported goods and machinery that could have increased production.

Fakhrul said the education system has collapsed as a direct result of politicisation and the biased appointment of teachers based on their allegiance to the ruling party.