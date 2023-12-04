AL-led 14-party alliance meeting today

A meeting of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance will be held today at Gono Bhaban.

The meeting will be chaired by the head of the alliance and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua told The Daily Star that they have been informed of the meeting officially.

Ever since the election schedule was announced on November 15, there is a growing unease in the alliance over which partner gets to vie for how many constituencies, sources said.

As per the alliance sources, the seat-sharing issue will not be finalised in the meeting.

Four parties of the alliance on Saturday provided lists of their desired constituencies as asked by the AL.

This list will be presented by Amir Hossain Amu, coordinator of the alliance, in today's meeting. After that, Hasina will analyse the list and give a decision later.

A committee may also be formed under the leadership of Amu.