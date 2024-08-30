AL leader Panna was 'throttled to death': Indian police

Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was "throttled to death", the Indian media reported today quoting a police source citing the post-mortem report.

The Shillong Times said quoting a police source that the cause of death is asphyxia caused by throttling.

United News of India news agency reported there were also lacerated wounds on the body of Panna, especially on the "lower right part of the orbital region". There were abrasions and bruises on the forehead, which could indicate a struggle by the victim, it added quoting the post-mortem report.

"Dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint of the left ring finger," UNI said, quoting the autopsy report.

The forensic report will be able to give a better picture on the cause of Panna's death, The Shillong Times said, quoting the police source.

Panna's body is likely to be handed over to his family if and when they approach the Meghalaya government.

"This probably would be done through diplomatic channels," Meghalaya police said, adding they would not be able to hand over the body directly. The body has been kept at the Khliehriat Civil Hospital morgue.

East Jaintia Hills police chief Giri Prasad said Panna was identified by his passport and a further identification would be done by his family.