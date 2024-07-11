Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Patuakali
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

AL leader held in loan default case

Our Correspondent, Patuakali
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Police yesterday arrested a local Awami League leader in a loan default case filed by Sonali Bank in Patuakhali.

Zakia Sultana Baby, general secretary of the district unit of Mahila Awami League, was held in the town's Fire Service area around noon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Patuakhali Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Md Asad said earlier a court issued an arrest warrant against Zakia who owes Tk 9 crore to the bank's Patuakhali branch, according to the case.

The branch Manager, Md Zillur Rahman, said in the name of Patuakhali Textile Mill jointly owned by Zakia and her now deceased husband Sirajul Islam Khan, the couple took a loan of Tk 2.23 crore in 1985 from the bank.

Although the bank approved 100 percent interest waiver, the couple did not repay the loan.

Now the recoverable amount of that money stands at Tk 88.89 crore, bank sources said.

The bank authorities declared Zakia and Sirajul as defaulter and filed a loan default case with a Patuakhali court in 2004.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চীন সফর শেষে দেশে ফিরেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা চীনের প্রধানমন্ত্রী লি কিয়াংয়ের আমন্ত্রণে সে দেশে তিন দিনের দ্বিপাক্ষিক সফর শেষে বেইজিং থেকে ঢাকা ফিরেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সড়ক অবরোধে মেট্রোরেলে যাত্রী বেড়েছে ২০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification