AL leader held in loan default case

Police yesterday arrested a local Awami League leader in a loan default case filed by Sonali Bank in Patuakhali.

Zakia Sultana Baby, general secretary of the district unit of Mahila Awami League, was held in the town's Fire Service area around noon.

Patuakhali Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Md Asad said earlier a court issued an arrest warrant against Zakia who owes Tk 9 crore to the bank's Patuakhali branch, according to the case.

The branch Manager, Md Zillur Rahman, said in the name of Patuakhali Textile Mill jointly owned by Zakia and her now deceased husband Sirajul Islam Khan, the couple took a loan of Tk 2.23 crore in 1985 from the bank.

Although the bank approved 100 percent interest waiver, the couple did not repay the loan.

Now the recoverable amount of that money stands at Tk 88.89 crore, bank sources said.

The bank authorities declared Zakia and Sirajul as defaulter and filed a loan default case with a Patuakhali court in 2004.