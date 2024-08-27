AL leader held for killing protesters

Detective Branch of police arrested a local Awami League leader in a case filed in connection with the death of a man during student movement in Bogrua.

Police arrested Shahadat Alam Jhunu, Organising Secretary of Bogura District Awami League, from his residence in Bhatkandi area of the town around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Mustafiz Hasan, the in-charge of the local Detective Branch said.

Jhunu, former principal of Bogura Police Lines School and College was forced to resign in the face of students' demand a few days back.

DB official Mustafiz Hasan said that AL Shahadat Alam Jhunu has been accused in two cases including murder.