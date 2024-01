The Awami League (AL) will hold a rally marking the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:30pm on January 10.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this while speaking at a press conference at the Dhaka District AL office in city's Tejgaon today.