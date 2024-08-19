Al govt ouster: 626 took shelter in cantonments

Says ISPR; seven of them still there

Bangladesh Army provided shelter to 626 people of many professions, including politicians and law enforcers, in cantonments during the recent political upheaval.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) disclosed the information in a press release yesterday.

According to the release, the law and order situation across the country deteriorated drastically following the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5.

"Fearing for their lives, citizens, including some political figures, sought shelter in the cantonments," it reads.

A total of 626 people, including 24 political personalities, five judges, 19 civil administration officials, 28 police officers, 487 policemen of different positions, 12 people of various professions including officials of public universities, and 51 families (wives and children) took shelter in different cantonments, the release reads.

The ISPR further stated that 615 people had already left the cantonment on their own initiative as the situation improved. So far, four of the sheltered people have been handed over to law enforcement agencies following the proper legal process based on the allegations or cases brought against them.

"At present, seven people are staying in the cantonment. All the information has been given to the concerned ministry on behalf of the army," the release reads.

The Bangladesh Army is working with neutrality and professionalism to improve law and order and to prevent extrajudicial activities to uphold the rule of law.

The ISPR also requested everyone not to pay heed to rumours and to show patience and a cooperative attitude.

Bangladesh Army will always be by the side of the people and is committed to upholding the law of the country, the release added.