AL govt closed down routes used for arms smuggling thru Bangladesh: PM

As a result, peace prevails in the seven sister states of India, she says

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that the Awami League government has taken significant measures to stop arms smuggling routes through Bangladesh, contributing to peace in India's northeastern states.

"Since coming to power, the Awami League has closed down the routes used for arms smuggling through Bangladesh," she said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a ceremony inaugurating several development projects in Old Dhaka, including a new 10-storey Bangabazar Nagar Wholesale Market. The original market was destroyed by a fire on April 4 last year. Other projects inaugurated include Valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Sarani, an 8-lane road, Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Shishu Udyan, and Nazrul Sarobor.

Prime Minister Hasina emphasized the impact of Awami League's efforts to curb arms smuggling to Indian separatist groups, including the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

"As a result, peace prevails in the seven sister states of India. The Awami League has done this, and it is a significant accomplishment," the PM said.

The ULFA, banned by the Indian government in 1990 as a terrorist organization, is an armed militant group seeking an independent sovereign nation for the Assamese people.

The seven sister states of India are Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

The inauguration program was presided over by LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, local MP AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and LGRD Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim also spoke at the event.