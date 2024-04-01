AL embezzling public money in name of dev

Says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the Awami League and their associate bodies embezzled people's money in the name of development like quick rental, Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and flyovers.

"Not only AL, but also their associate bodies -Chhatra League, Jubo League, who have supported and suppressed opposition are part of this looting," he said.

He said these at an Eid gifts distribution programme organised by BangladeshJatiyayabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) at BNP's Nayapalton central office.

He strongly criticised former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's role during BNP's movement claiming he (Benazir) had tortured opposition leaders and activists brutally.

Pointing at a media report, he said, "Today the nation has come to know he (Benazir) has built a haven on earth which beats the story of Alif Laila."

"How he has gained such a huge amount of wealth?" Rizvi questioned.

Pointing at skyrocketing prices of commodities, he said purchasing of rice, pulse, oil, salt, fish, and meat has become difficult for common people.

Even people can't arrange a drink to break their fast as lemon's price has gone beyond their buying capacity, he said.

It is unbelievable that per kilogram date is being sold at Tk750 which is absolutely impossible for a day labourer or rickshaw puller to buy, Rizvi said.