AL earns Tk 4.05 crore by selling 810 nominations

The Awami League has earned Tk 4.05 crore by selling 810 nomination forms for the reserved seats for women in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

Each nomination paper is being sold at TK 50,000.

The party started selling the nomination papers at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Gulistan at 10:00am yesterday, and the sale will continue till next Thursday.

There are 50 reserved seats for women in parliament.

Earlier, the 62 independent MPs have given AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the power to elect members of the reserved seats on their behalf. It means AL can place 48 MPs in reserved seats, while Jatiyo Party (JP) will have two.

Earlier, a notification was sent by the AL stating that application for party nomination for reserved seats can be collected and submitted from the central office.

A total of 275 nominations were sold in the Dhaka division, 149 in Chattogram, 26 in Sylhet, 75 in Rangpur, 56 in Barishal, 77 in Khulna, 90 in Rajshahi, and 62 in Mymensingh divisions.

In addition to the leaders and activists of different levels of the party, five actors have so far collected nomination forms for the reserved seats.

They are Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, Tanven Sweety, Urmila Srabanti Kar, and Sohana Saba.

According to AL insiders, the MPs are already going to the houses and offices of responsible leaders of the party and trying to lobby for their favourite candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has announced the election schedule for 50 reserved seats for women in the Jatiya Sangsad.

According to the schedule, the election will be held on March 14. However, in reserved seats for women, parties or alliances usually nominate a single candidate in the seats they deserve. This means it doesn't come down to voting.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the schedule after a meeting with CEC Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday.

He said nomination papers can be submitted from 9:00am to 4:00pm on February 18 for the election while nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 19 and 20. Nomination papers can be withdrawn until February 25.