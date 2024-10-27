Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Oct 27, 2024 09:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 09:30 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

AL dismisses rumours of holding any upcoming programmes

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Oct 27, 2024 09:27 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 09:30 PM
High Court urged to dismiss Awami League ban petition

Awami League today rejected claims of holding any sort of political programmes.

It also said if anything is planned, it will be announced through a proper channel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"There is a deep conspiracy going on against Awami League. Until an announcement is made on the official page, any program news is definitely rumours," AL said on its verified Facebook page.

It also mentioned that any party decision will be communicated from the AL office and through social media.

"Do not be misled by any kind of propaganda," it said.

A media outlet from Pakistan recently reported that AL under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina may soon begin street agitation against the interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

লাইটার জাহাজ নীতিমালা নিয়ে আমদানিকারকদের আপত্তি

মাদার ভেসেল থেকে লাইটার জাহাজে করে প্রতি বছর আমদানি করা ১০ কোটি টনের বেশি পণ্য, সার ও শিল্প কারখানার কাঁচামাল খালাস করে ৪০টি অভ্যন্তরীণ নৌপথে পাঠানো হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৬ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১২৪৮

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে