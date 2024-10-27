AL dismisses rumours of holding any upcoming programmes

Awami League today rejected claims of holding any sort of political programmes.

It also said if anything is planned, it will be announced through a proper channel.

"There is a deep conspiracy going on against Awami League. Until an announcement is made on the official page, any program news is definitely rumours," AL said on its verified Facebook page.

It also mentioned that any party decision will be communicated from the AL office and through social media.

"Do not be misled by any kind of propaganda," it said.

A media outlet from Pakistan recently reported that AL under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina may soon begin street agitation against the interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.