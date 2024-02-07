AL committed to continue development spree in next 5 yrs: PM

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that her government is committed to continue journey towards development in the next five years.

"We have achieved success in every sector as the government has taken and implemented development plans and farsighted and constructive activities in the last 15 years. The Awami League government is determined to continue the journey towards development in the next five years," she said.

She said this while replying to a question of the ruling AL lawmaker from Sirajganj-6 constituency Chayan Islam on government's development plan during the current tenure in the question-answer session.

The PM thanked the people for giving her party another chance to run the state for the next five years.

"We want to make sustainable the development that took place during 20 years of Awami League government. The people gave the chance to the Awami League government by giving them mandate through vote," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has taken a number of long-term development projects in the last 15 years from 2009 to 2024.

"Bangladesh has got the acknowledgement as a model country for development for taking and implementing the projects," she added.

The PM said the current government has been relentlessly working to ensure economic development of the entire population alongside implementing the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations (UN).

Referring to the Vision 2021, she said her government has implemented the first perspective plan 2010-2021 aimed at establishing Bangladesh as a middle income and information and technology-based country by 2021.

For this reason, she said, Bangladesh upgraded from lower income country to lower middle income country in July 1, 2015.

Bangladesh has achieved on an average 7.13 percent growth during the period of the 7th five-year plan, she said.

The present government has been working to ensure food security, improved water resources management and suitable development after facing the impact of the climate change, she added.

The AL government has formulated a 100-year mega plan, Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100, taking into consideration agriculture, fisheries, industries, forestation, public health and environment, she said.

"The Delta Plan-2100 will be considered as a milestone measure in the country's development programmes," she added.

The PM said implementation of the Delta Plan has already been started.

Sheikh Hasina also said the present government has been working to implement the Vision 2041 to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation and for pursuing the vision, they have formulated the perspective plan 2021-2041.

The perspective plan has two major targets which are to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041 with per capita income of over 12,500 US dollars and a Golden Bangladesh where the poverty will be as a matter of long past, she added.

"Bangladesh will be a developed and prosperous Bangladesh free from poverty by 2041," she said.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is currently implementing the 8th five-year plan and its main motto is "Development will take place with leaving behind none, but taking all," she said.