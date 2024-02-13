AL candidate wins in Naogaon-2

The Awami League's candidate unofficially won the election to Naogaon-2 constituency (Patnitola and Dhamoirhat) yesterday, bringing the total number of AL seats in the current parliament to 224 out of 300.

AL candidate Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar bagged 1,18,941 votes with the "boat" symbol, while independent candidate HM Akhtarul Alam was his closest competitor with 74,381 votes under "truck" symbol, according to the results announced by Md Golam Mowla, Naogaon deputy commissioner and also the returning officer.

On December 29, the Election Commission postponed the 12th national elections to the Naogaon-2 constituency hours after independent candidate Aminul Haq, a former Awami League leader in Naogaon, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

Later, the EC rescheduled the polls for yesterday.