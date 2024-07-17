AL, BCL men to take position at unit offices

To ‘help’ cops keep law and order

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies will take positions at their respective unit offices across the country from early morning today and remain vigilant against blocking of roads and highways.

Sources say AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday gave the instruction as the quota reform movement turned violent yesterday, killing at least six people in Dhaka, Chattogram and Rangpur.

They say the party wants to face the student movement politically.

The ruling party's student wing Chhatra League has also been asked to take position at their respective units. BCL leaders were also instructed not to initiate any attacks, but resist if they come under attacks, according to the sources.

AL's Dhaka city's north and south units will take position at their ward offices from early morning. A section of leaders and workers will also take position at the AL headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue as "striking forces" and will rush whenever and wherever needed.

"We don't want any confrontation. But we will also not allow anyone to block roads and carry out vandalism," said Dhaka South unit AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, adding that all BCL units under Dhaka City were asked to remain vigilant.

The city AL activists will lend law enforcers a hand to keep the situation under control, he added.

AL also has taken initiatives to ensure presence of different professional bodies on the streets to "counter insulting remarks against freedom fighters and uphold the spirit of Liberation War," sources said.

Meanwhile, police were asked not to use force unless necessary.

Police have already increased vigilance and instructed its members to ensure security of all key infrastructures, public transport, government establishments and police establishments, police sources said.

They have been asked to take footage and photographs of agitations to identify any infiltrators. Police will later file cases against these "troublemakers and instigators".

Law enforcers will conduct raids and arrest the "troublemakers" once the situation returned to normal, according to police sources.

"We are working strategically to keep law and order under control. Violence has been taking place in some places, but police are not using force and not taking a frontline position, as it may instigate the protesters," Dhaka Metropolitan Commissioner Habibur Rahman told The Daily Star yesterday.

"A police sergeant and a constable got hurt, and the police outpost at Science Lab was vandalised but still we acted patiently and did not use any force," he said.

The protesters blocked 29 points in Dhaka, he said, adding, "Everywhere, we brought the situation under control by requesting the protesters and sometimes bringing local influential people and teachers to convince the students."