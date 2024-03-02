AL-backed panel sweeps Dhaka Bar Association election

Pro-Awami League lawyers' group "White Panel" has achieved a landslide victory in Dhaka Bar Association (DBA) election, securing all 21 posts in the 2024-2025 executive committee.

Advocate Md Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, who acted as the Chief Election Commissioner, announced the results at the DBA office today.

Advocate Abdur Rahman Howlader was elected president with 5,805 votes. His "Blue Panel" (from Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel) opponent Khorshed Miah Alam got 2,693 votes.

Advocate Mohammad Anwer Shahadat Shawn was elected general secretary with 4,379 votes, defeating Blue Panel's Sayed Nazrul Islam, who bagged 4,177 votes.

The two-day election for the new committee at DBA was held on Wednesday and Thursday where a total of 9,690, out of 21,137 lawyers, cast their votes.

A total of 46 candidates from the two panels contested in the polls against 23 posts.

Among others, Abul Kalam Mohammad Akhter Hossain was elected as senior vice-president; Md Abu Taib as vice-president; Md Omar Farukh as treasurer; Md Masrat Ali Tuhin as senior assistant general secretary; Asaduzzaman Babu as assistant general secretary; Humayun Kabir Sabuj as library secretary; Monira Begum Moni as cultural secretary; Sorowar Jahan as office secretary; Md Wakilur Rahman as sports secretary; Syed Farida Yasmin Jessy as information and communication secretary; and Prodip Chandra Sarker as welfare secretary.

Amdadul Huq, Hafiz Al Mamun, Kazi Humayun Kabir, Mahamudul Hasan, Md Abdur Rahman Miah, Md Emran Hasan, Shahin Ahmed Rupon and Sumon Ahamed were elected from White Panel while Md Anwar Hossain Chand and Gazi Tanjeel Ahmed were elected from Blue Panel.