AL attempt to create chaos will be resisted

Students of various educational institutions gather at Shahbagh yesterday afternoon demanding formation of a special tribunal to ensure speedy trial of the killings during the mass uprising in July and August. The students later went to Danmondi-27. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Leaders of different student organisations, including the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, declared they would resist any potential chaos by the Awami League leaders and activists centring August 15.

The students made the announcement at a rally titled "Sampriti Samabesh" in the capital's Shahbagh.

"The leaders and activists of the Awami league will try to create chaos on Thursday in the name of observing National Day of Mourning. We will remain on the streets to resist any such attempts," said Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

"We will be on the streets until a government elected by the people assumes power," he said.

The rally was organised as a part of a week-long resistance movement as announced by the quota reform platform. It was attended by student activists of different student organisations, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The leaders and activists of leftist organisations, including Student Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, had participated in the programmes of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, but they did not take part in yesterday's rally.

However, leaders of Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir spoke at the rally.

The rally attendees also took an oath that they would never compromise with the national dignity and sovereignty and to raise their voices against the state power if it became oppressive or attempted to be so.

Attending the rally, Santosh Sharma, general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, said, "The minorities are still being subjected to torture in our country due to a culture of impunity. We want to see a Bangladesh where no place of worship will be attacked."

Afterwards, the students brought out a procession around 5:45pm, which ended at Dhanmondi 27. Students offered prayers for those killed in the July-August violence. The students stayed at Dhanmondi 27 until midnight, according to witnesses.

Similar rallies and processions were held in Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal and Rangpur.