AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director of Dhaka Wasa (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority), was today named the organisation's managing director.

He was appointed to the post this afternoon after Wasa's former managing director Taqsem A Khan resigned today.

According to Wasa sources, Taqsem cited health-related issues as the reason for his "inability to continue" in his role as the managing director.