Akhila River in M’singh: Erosion threatens over 100 homes in Phulbaria

Severe erosion of the Akhila River in Phulbaria municipal area of Mymensingh has put many families at risk of losing their homesteads and valuables.

Locals said the erosion intensified during this monsoon following excavation of the river.

Nearly two kilometres of paved road in the municipality have collapsed while an electricity pole has tilted dangerously. More than a hundred riverside houses are now under direct threat, said Abdullah Mia, a resident of Chander Bazar.

Locals alleged that the Mymensingh Water Development Board (WDB) recently excavated the Akhila but cut the banks into steep slopes, which caused the soil to collapse with the rise of monsoon water.

Several parts of the road from Chander Bazar to Aamtoli Bridge have already been washed away, forcing the closure of the section to traffic. Traders can no longer carry their goods and movement has become difficult, said Ahmed Ali, a vegetable trader from Aamtoli.

Hundreds of people, including many students, are now facing severe hardship, said Mahmuda Sultana, a seventh grader.

A power distribution pole belonging to the PDB has been leaning for the past 15 days, but no action has been taken, locals added.

AKM Lutful Islam, assistant engineer of Phulbaria municipality, said the steep slopes had triggered the erosion.

He said they had contacted WDB officials and directed them to take proper steps, including building guide walls to protect the riverside.

SM Abid Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of WDB in Mymensingh, said they had recently visited the area and some initiatives would be taken to contain the erosion. He said geo-bags would be placed from next month to prevent further damage.

At present, three houses and a mosque at Chander Bazar are at risk, he added.