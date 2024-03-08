Akhi weaves her way to independence

"Even a few years ago, I could fill my child's feeder with milk. I would boil water and mix some biscuits to just stop my child from crying out of hunger.

Afroza Akter Akhi of Pabna's Sujanagar upazila had never dreamed of the life she has now.

She had multiple certificates and degrees in her arsenal and yet, despite going door-to-door, she was denied any help.

Akhi, 33, is now the proud owner of a handicraft factory in Bhaina village, from where her products are even supplied to European markets.

Her status quo, however, does not translate her past.

Over the past decade, Akhi had to face one struggle after another – starting from torture, deprivation, discrimination, financial trouble, job crisis, and even suicidal thoughts.

None of this stopped her from embarking on her journey towards success.

Born in a typically rural family, Akhi was determined to get a good education and build a successful career. However, after getting married at the age of 23, her academic pursuits remained incomplete.

She then faced a failed marriage, which led to intense social criticism.

Akhi, however, refused to give up and went on to complete her Master's.

After getting remarried and birthing two sons, she left with her family to Quatar for work but then came back in 2020 in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic – emptyhanded.

A dire financial crisis began through which she and her husband would have to starve to be able to provide food for their milk-feeding children.

"That was when I really considered committing suicide.

"But my husband pushed me. He had confidence in me. Because of him, I was inspired once again to find a way out."

Akhi then took up sewing.

"I always had an interest in household products, mostly those made with jute ropes, but I didn't have any training in making those.

"Since I already had such products [table mats, door mats, etc] in my home, I tried to replicate them on my own. After failing multiple times, I finally succeeded after watching YouTube tutorials."

After continuous practice, she finally garnered the confidence to start selling on a small scale.

"I first only sold to those who I know. I didn't have any way to expand my business at the time."

Akhi then came across and sought help from an organisation "BD creation", who supplies handicraft to international markets.

"They initially rejected taking my products, since I didn't have my own factory, but then suddenly gave me and order for 10 sample pieces with unique designs. This was around three years ago when I didn't have the money to even buy the material to make 10 unique products.

"They then lent me Tk 2,000 to kickstart my business. I then began working tirelessly – as designer, worker, producer and all."

Akhi's husband, Abdul Kuddus, then stepped in and provided assistance of all and every sort.

Within a few months, Akhi was able to not only establish a proper handicraft business but also employed a few impoverished women to help them earn a living.

"Just a few years ago, I was able start my business and factory, starting with 10 sewing machines and a few women."

In the meantime, Kuddus managed funds from his ancestral land along with a bank loan.

"I was then able to move my factory on a separate land and was able to acquire 40 sewing machines. With that in hand, I was able to provide employment to 400 women in my village, who are still working with me."

Currently, Akhi produces 1,000 to 1,500 handicraft products – school bags, handbags, flower pots, showpieces, and many other household products – in just a week.

"While our products are selling at local markets, mostly through fairs across the country, most of our products are going to Europe, thanks to BD creation."

Once empty handed, Akhi is now not only expanding her factory but creating employment opportunities for all the women around her.

"I was once impoverished myself. To be able to help others who are now in a place I was in myself brings me a lot of joy. The government has also extended support to me in this regard.

Contacted, Anita Sarkar, a widow and resident of Bhaina village, said, "I was living in dire situation but now I can earn for myself thanks to Akhi.

"My husband died many years ago and my son and I have been depending on others because I couldn't get a job earlier. Akhi changed my life."

Rima Khatun, another widow of the same village, said, "I have a fourth-grader daughter and my husband died a decade ago. I was struggling immensely but now I am able to earn for us. Now we are able to live with dignity."

Akhi told this correspondent that she dreams to employ as many women as possible, in their hundreds, within a year.

"When I was struggling, I was rejected from everywhere. Nobody came to help me. There are many women who are also living in such crisis, with limited qualifications and no opportunity. I want to be a support system for them."