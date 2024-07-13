Akhalia facing pollution, grabbing

Disposal of waste materials and illegal encroachment is choking the Akhalia river in Mymensingh’s Phulbaria Municipality. The photo was taken from Bhalukjaan area recently. Photo: Star

Mindless dumping of waste into the Akhalia river in Mymensingh's Phulbaria municipality has been going on unabated for years.

Though local residents urged the authority concerned on several occasions to take proper step to stop the menace, nothing has been done so far.

Locals said the municipal authorities itself have been dumping garbage into the Akhalia river for the last 10 years as proper management of tonnes of garbage is still a far cry.

Phulbaria Municipality was established in 2001, but the municipality authorities are yet to select a designated spot for waste dumping since its establishment 23 years ago.

Moreover, as there is no dustbin in the municipality area people throw away waste materials to the river according to their will.

Several rivers including Akhalia, Khiru, Banar and Bajua flow through Phulbaria upazila and these rivers are considered as lifeline of agriculture and ecological balance of the locality.

Among the rivers, Akhalia that facing serious pollution and grabbing is flowing through Phulbaria municipality, locals lamented, adding that a section of people even cultivate Boro paddy in the river bed during the dry season, obstructing the flow of the river at different points.

During a recent visit to the municipality this correspondent saw huge garbage are being piled up along the riverbank in Bhalukjaan area.

One of the local residents, preferring not to be named, said the municipality staff themselves have been dumping household garbage in the area for the last couple of months.

On the other hand, the piles of garbage often washed away into the river even after a slight rain, polluting the river that falls into the Brahmaputra river after crossing adjacent Trishal upazila.

Shahjahan Sikder, a former councillor of the municipality, said once the river was a great source of water for irrigation and native fishes as well, but now the river has turn into a narrow canal.

AB Siddique, an incumbent councillor, said if the river is not protected from pollution and grabbing right now, local environment and ecological balance will surely deteriorate in near future.

Ibrahim Khalil, conservancy inspector at the municipality office, said the municipality authorities disposes nearly 25 tonnes of garbage every day, but the number of cleaning staff is too scanty to handle the job.

Only two trucks and five rickshaw-vans carry the garbage, he said. The municipality authorities have selected a designated waste dumping spot at Kushmail Chander Bazar and it will start functioning soon, Khalil added.