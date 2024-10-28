Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:08 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

AK Fazlul Haq new Bangla Academy president

Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 12:08 AM
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq

Prominent intellectual and writer Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq has been appointed as the president of Bangla Academy.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a notification announcing his appointment yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kashem, a former professor of Bangla language and literature at Dhaka University, will serve in this position for the next three years, it added.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kashem said, "Bangla Academy is the national institution of intellectual thinking. But for a long time, it has not been utilised properly. Now, we will aim to revitalise this institution and restore it to its former glory through a collective initiative."

For his outstanding contributions to Bangla literature, Kashem was awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1981.

Novelist Selina Hossain was the last president of Bangla Academy. She had been the president of the academy since February 3, 2022, before resigning on October 17, this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সয়াবিন তেলের দাম
|বাণিজ্য

ভ্যাট কমানোর পরও দাম বেড়েছে ভোজ্যতেলের

চাহিদার তুলনায় সরবরাহ কম বলে জানান ব্যবসায়ীরা।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

লাইটার জাহাজ নীতিমালা নিয়ে আমদানিকারকদের আপত্তি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে