Ajit Doval meets Hasina at Hindon Air Base near Delhi
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today met former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon air base near Delhi, as per a PTI video.
The meeting between Doval, a close aide of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place soon after a Bangladesh military transport plane C-130J (Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules) carrying Hasina landed at the air base in Ghaziabad district at around 5:30pm IST.
Details of the meeting is not known immediately, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
