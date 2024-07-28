Air quality ‘moderate’ in Dhaka for past few days

Dhaka ranked 63rd on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 51 at 09:08am yesterday.

The air quality was classified as "moderate". Dhaka's air quality remained in the moderate zone for the past few days, indicating an improvement.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.