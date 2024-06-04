Air pollution linked to antibiotic resistance: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said air pollution is linked to antibiotic resistance.

The minister said 1.7 million people die every year across the globe due to antibiotic resistance or AMR.

"The linkages between these two issues [air pollution and AMR] are very important from a health perspective. It's not just about the environment; it's also about public health," the minister said.

He was speaking at an event, titled "Save Your Breath: Policy Dialogue on Clean Air Imperatives".

USAID and Shakti Foundation organised the programme at a city hotel marking World Environment Day.

Notably, a 2018 research published in The Lancet Planetary Health claimed that fine particulate matter (PM2·5), often found in air pollution, contributes to antibiotic resistance.

The research also projects the alarming toll of premature deaths caused by antibiotic resistance linked to PM2·5.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber termed air pollution a silent killer and mentioned that his ministry has now formulated rules to identify and tackle both indoor and outdoor air pollution.

He stressed the need to identify exact sources of air pollution and suggested potential partnerships for funding and technology.

Lawmaker Nahim Razzak, convener of the Climate Parliament Bangladesh, cited a lack of coordination as the main reason for urban mismanagement. He urged combined efforts from all stakeholders to combat climate change and environmental issues.

Prof Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, identified a lack of policy implementation, unplanned industrialisation, urban sprawl, and inefficient transportation systems as major causes of air pollution.

Dhaka University Chemistry department Prof Abdus Salam presented on Dhaka's Air Quality Landscape, and Labiba Rahman of Shakti Foundation delivered the welcome address.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Rajuk Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar, and BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder also spoke at the event's last session.

Anjali Kaur, deputy assistant administrator of the Asia Bureau at USAID, also spoke.