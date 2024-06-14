Air pollution behind rise in asthma cases: Saber

Increasing number of asthma patients in Bangladesh is directly linked to high levels of air pollution, said Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury in parliament yesterday.

He was responding to a query from Awami League MP M Abdul Latif during a question-answer session.

Regarding illegal brick kilns, the minister disclosed that significant enforcement actions have been taken. "From April 2019 to April this year, 2,338 drives were conducted against illegal brick kilns," he said.

These efforts resulted in 4,436 cases being filed and 98 individuals sentenced to various terms of imprisonment, with fines totaling Tk 111.50 crore, Saber added.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq told parliament that among 12 cadet colleges in the country, three are only three girls' cadet colleges. He also said there are none in the southern region.

Besides, Civil Aviation Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan told the House it is not true that Biman flights operate with empty seats.

The minister said Biman tickets can only be booked with passenger information through various authorised channels, including Biman's website, GDS, mobile app, call centre, and sales centres.