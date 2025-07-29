Air base in Dhaka strategic necessity: BAF

Vows continued support for victims of Milestone crash

The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) yesterday said the fighter jet airbase in Dhaka is a strategic necessity and pointed out that many capitals around the world also maintain operational airbases.

"Fighter aircraft cannot operate without certain key facilities -- runway, air traffic control, fuel, and maintenance setup. All of these exist in Dhaka," said Air Commodore Shahidul Islam, director of air operations, during a press briefing at the Bangladesh Aerospace University in Tejgaon.

"Strategic necessity dictates the presence of the airbase in the capital. We conduct training with fighter jets from here as well. This is done following the standards and procedures of the Air Force

"It's not that Dhaka alone has an airbase in the capital. Many countries around the world have airbases in their capitals."

Shahidul also said that dual-seater jets are used for training purposes, while single-seater jets are designated for combat missions. "We are conducting essential combat training to maintain preparedness for any potential conflict."

About the crashed aircraft, the air operations director said the pilot was in contact with air traffic control until the very last moment. "Flight protocols were followed properly."

The BAF organised the briefing to give updates on its activities following the jet crash at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara's Diabari on July 21, which left 34 people dead, the majority of them children.

Air Commodore Mizanur Rahman, chief coordinator of the BAF coordination cell, began the briefing by paying tribute to the victims.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the students, teachers, guardians, the pilot, and others who lost their lives. Like the nation, we are shocked and saddened."

He said an emergency coordination cell, headed by an air commodore, has been working from the beginning to provide all kinds of assistance to the victims' families.

Two separate coordination cells were also set up at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where most of the injured are undergoing treatment.

He said 45 injured are now being treated at different hospitals. Among them, 33 are at the burn institute, 11 at CMH, and one at the mental health institute.

Dr Maruful Islam, joint director of the burn institute, said three are in critical condition at the intensive care units (ICU), and nine are in high-dependency units (HDU).

"We have discharged four patients -- two children and two adults. Nineteen others are in stable condition and will likely be released soon," said Maruful, who was also present at the briefing.

He added that experts from Singapore General Hospital, Harbin Medical University in China, and New Delhi have joined the treatment process alongside local experts and the chief adviser's personal physicians.

Air Commodore Mizanur said the BAF would continue support until the last injured student returns home.

He said a temporary medical camp has been set up at Milestone College, where students, teachers, and staff will receive treatment for as long as needed.

He also said a psychologist and a medicine specialist have been deployed at the college to offer counselling.

Captain (retd) Jahangir Khan, principal of Milestone School, present at the briefing, said out of 738 students, around 80 percent were present on the day of the crash.