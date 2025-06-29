Ain O Salish Kendra, MJF issue statements condemning Cumilla rape

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) and Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), in separate statements, have strongly condemned the brutal rape and violence committed against a woman from the Hindu religious minority community in Cumilla's Muradnagar, expressing deep concern over the incident and demanding a swift, impartial, and exemplary trial.

The crime is not only a horrific act of violence but also a deliberate attack on a woman and a blatant expression of hatred, ASK said in a press statement issued today.

Such brutality, it said, violates the fundamental principles of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the rule of law, and human rights.

The organisation also said this crime is not just the result of an individual's actions but also a reflection of the state's indifference, a long-standing culture of impunity, and failure to enforce the law against influential perpetrators.

"If a woman is not safe in her own home and identity, it represents a serious failure of the state and a breakdown in security," ASK said.

It added that this incident followed a pattern seen in past cases of violence against women, where justice was delayed or the perpetrators were shielded.

ASK called for a thorough and expedited investigation, immediate arrest of the accused, and the assurance of exemplary punishment.

It also demanded that the safety of the victim and her family be ensured, along with compensation, and urgent legal, psychological, and medical support.

The organisation warned that without proper and severe punishment in such heinous cases, the dignity and rights of women and the rule of law will continue to erode.

"The state must send a clear and firm message that such barbarity has no place in this country," ASK urged calling on the government to take decisive and transparent action in this case and uphold the safety and rights of all citizens.

MJF expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the horrific incident.

MJF also demanded the swift trial and maximum punishment of all individuals involved in this heinous crime.

In the statement, the organisation said that it vehemently condemns the inhumane and reprehensible act of filming and circulating videos of such brutal crimes on social media. Recording and spreading the footage of rape constitutes a second assault on the survivor, causing severe damage to her psychological and social well-being, and is itself a punishable offence.

"Such acts only fuel a culture of violence," it said, urging all citizens to refrain from such cruelty.

Citing data from Ain O Salish Kendra, MJF said that it is deeply alarmed by the rising trend of violence against women and calls on the interim government to take more proactive legal measures. "Effective enforcement of existing laws, increased public awareness, and collective efforts to strengthen social values are essential to combat gender-based violence," it said.

MJF also urged the interim government to ensure all necessary support for the survivor in Muradnagar.

The organisation said it firmly believes that such heinous crimes severely disrupt social stability and gravely violate women's safety and dignity.

"Justice must be served by uncovering the truth and ensuring exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," it said.