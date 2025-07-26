AI poses bigger threat than weapons ahead of next election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today described artificial intelligence (AI) "a greater threat than weapons" in the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters this morning at the regional election office in Khulna, ahead of a views-exchange meeting on preparations for the 13th parliamentary election, the CEC warned of the dangers posed by the misuse of AI.

"With the misuse of AI, it is now possible to circulate content using my exact image and voice," he said.

"We are trying to address this issue. Even developed countries are facing serious challenges. AI can generate such a volume of misinformation and disinformation that in some cases, election campaigns have been completely disrupted."

He emphasised the critical role of journalists, especially those in mainstream media, in countering such threats and ensuring accurate information reaches the public.

The CEC further said that drives to suppress terrorism and recover illegal arms will continue ahead of the elections.

"We want a transparent election. No activities will take place in the dark of night. We want everything done in broad daylight to ensure transparency," he said.

"Our goal is to present the nation with a fair election. If we fail, questions will inevitably arise about the future of Bangladesh."

He added that one of the biggest challenges facing the Election Commission is restoring public trust in the voting process and ensuring voter turnout, particularly among women.

"We are also vigilant against any form of technology-driven interference that could influence the election," the CEC noted.

The meeting was attended by the additional regional election officer of Khulna Division, along with senior district and upazila election officials. The CEC participated in the event as the chief guest.